Bo Bassett’s Greco-Roman tournament at the Cadet World Wrestling Championships will begin the same way that his freestyle tournament ended: with the 14-year-old Bishop McCort Catholic student taking on a Russian opponent.
Bassett will face Ruslan Lukiaev in the 45-kilogram weight class when the Greco-Roman tournament kicks off at 5:30 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday in Budapest, Hungary.
American wrestlers have not had as much success historically in Greco-Roman wrestling as in freestyle. In Greco-Roman, wrestlers are limited to holds above the waist. They cannot touch their opponent below the waist or use their own legs for holds. That’s much different than freestyle, which is closer to folkstyle – the type of wrestling that Americans participate in throughout high school and college.
Bassett dominated the competition in the freestyle portion of the tournament, winning three matches by fall – including his pin of Russian Alikhan Ashinov in the 45-kilogram final – and one by technical fall. Bassett is one of only two U.S. wrestlers in Budapest competing in both styles – New Jersey heavyweight Jimmy Mullen is the other – and no other wrestler competed in both freestyle and Greco-Roman at 45 kilograms.
As impressive as Bassett’s run through the freestyle bracket was, it won’t necessarily translate to Greco-Roman. Still, Jody Strittmatter, who has coached Bassett for most of his life with Young Guns Wrestling Club, said Bassett has enough talent and drive to perform well in Greco-Roman.
“I would never bet against him, for sure,” Strittmatter said. “I think freestyle and folkstyle are his strengths, but he’s very, very strong, and he’s going to pressure guys the entire four minutes. His skills – they might not be as traditional as some of the other countries, but what he does, he does very well. He’s very strong and he’s going to bring it for four minutes. I’m very confident.”
