Bo Bassett, a Bishop McCort Catholic seventh-grader, has been selected as USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week.
At the Cadet Nationals in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Bassett put together a great weekend securing spots on both the Greco-Roman and men’s freestyle Cadet World teams at 45 kilograms/99 pounds.
In the Greco-Roman division, Bassett teched his way to the best-of-3 finals. There, he defeated Mack Mauger of Idaho with two straight wins, including a fall and an 11-2 victory.
To make the freestyle team, he won all three of his challenge tournament wins by technical fall. In the best-of-3 championships series, he met up with Mauger again. Bassett won the first bout, 10-0, followed by a first-period fall in the second match to make his second World Team of the weekend.
Bassett will represent the USA at the 2021 Cadet World Championships on July 19-25 in Budapest, Hungary.
