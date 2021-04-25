From left, Ranger Pride Wrestling’s Keegan Bassett Mason Gibson and Bo Bassett pose with their awards in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Keegan Bassett won freestyle and Greco-Roman titles at 38 kilograms in the Futures tournament, Gibson placed third at 55 kilograms in the Cadet freestyle event and Bo Bassett captured Cadet titles in freestyle and Greco-Roman titles, qualifying him to represent the United States at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, in July.