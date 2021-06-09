MEXICO CITY –
Bishop McCort Catholic student Bo Bassett won two bouts, both by 10-0 technical falls over Mexico’s Roger Kantun and Panama’s Samir Marciaga, to earn the 45-kilogram Cadet Pan American freestyle title on Wednesday.
Bassett was one of six American wrestlers to grab cadet gold on Wedesday, as Luke Lilledahl (48 kg), Alan Koehler (51 kg), Kael Lauridsen (55 kg), Brock Bobzien (60 kg) and Pierson Manville (65 kg) also conquered their round-robin brackets.
Bassett, a rising eighth-grader, will compete in the Greco-Roman bracket on Saturday. He’s also qualified to represent the U.S. this summer in the cadet world championships in both freestyle and Greco-Roman in Budapest.
“This has been a dream of mine for a long time. I always wanted to represent the USA and be able to run the American flag around after I won,” Bassett said. “It’s just amazing wrestling in Mexico City against some of the best wrestlers in the world. I have so many amazing coaches and parents who helped me prepare for this moment. Special thanks to my dad, he is amazing and I am so grateful for him. I was able to beat both my opponents by technical falls which is always my goal.”
