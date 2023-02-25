BRADENTON, Pa. – A three-run seventh inning helped the Toronto Blue Jays defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-7 to open up Grapefruit League action on Saturday afternoon.
Toronto (1-0) received home runs from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Addison Barger and Santiago Espinal. Trent Thornton notched the victory, and Jackson Rees earned the save.
Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro hit a grand slam off former Pittsburgh hurler Zach Thompson in the third inning.
Pittsburgh starting pitcher Mitch Keller threw 16 of his 22 pitches for strikes in two scoreless innings of work. Free-agent signee Carlos Santana picked up Pittsburgh’s first hit of the spring with an infield single in the first inning. Andrew McCutchen batted cleanup while serving as the designated hitter and went 0-for-3. Liover Peguero went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs off the bench.
Pittsburgh left-handed reliever Jarlin Garcia was saddled with the loss after giving up two earned runs in fifth inning. Garcia struck out two batters. Closer David Bednar allowed two home runs and three earned runs in the fourth inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.