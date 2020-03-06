Seth Georg scored four goals and C.J. Selfridge tallied two goals as Conemaugh Valley defeated Forest Hills 7-2 in a Laurel Mountain Hockey League game late Thursday night at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Carson Thomas also scored a goal for the Blue Jays.
Forest Hills held leads of 1-0 and 2-1 in the first period after a pair of goals by Tanner Kalmanir. But the Blue Jays benefited from a first-period hat trick by Georg.
Selfridge pushed the margin to 4-2 with his first goal of the game in the second period.
The Blue Jays added third-period goals by Thomas, Georg and Selfridge, the last one on the power play with 28.5 seconds remaining.
Forest Hills goaltender Austin Valko faced 55 shots and made 48 saves. Conemaugh Valley netminder Matt Page stopped 21 of 23 shots he faced.
