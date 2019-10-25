Conemaugh Valley forfeited its Week 10 crossover game at United. It is the Blue Jays’ (0-10) fourth forfeit of the season due to the team not having enough healthy players to compete, according to Athletic Director Paula McCleester.
The school also announced the forfeit on Twitter.
United, which also had forfeited two games during the season, will be awarded its first win of the season
The two programs were scheduled to play as the 10th seed in the Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossover series.
Conemaugh Valley is in the WestPAC and United is in the Heritage.
