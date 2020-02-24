Hockey pucks

EBENSBURG – Conemaugh Valley’s Matt Page racked up 42 saves to notch a shutout and C.J. Selfridge compiled one goal and two assists to lead the Blue Jays past Somerset 4-0 in a Laurel Mountain Hockey League contest at North Central Recreation Center on Monday. 

Selfridge and Cameron Lauer assisted on Chandler Gustkey’s goal in the first period for Conemaugh Valley (6-12).

Carson Thomas buried a goal in the second off of a feed from Selfridge to lead 2-0. 

Selfridge and Lauer both tallied unassisted goals in the third period.

Dillon Adams produced 41 saves for the Golden Eagles (2-18).

