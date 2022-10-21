BERLIN, Pa. – Ryan Blubaugh has provided Berlin with the kind of versatility that coaches can only wish for over the last four years at Berlin Brothersvalley.
He put a little bit of everything on display in his final regular season home game, catching three touchdowns and running for another score all in the first half to help the Mountaineers crush Uniontown 49-14 on Friday night.
“He’s an athlete and a big time player for us,” Berlin coach Doug Paul said of Blubaugh, who was one of 15 seniors Berlin honored during pregame in recognition of senior night. “He can do it all on the field – run, catch, pass. It’s just been a pleasure to have him.”
Blubaugh finished with seven catches for 88 yards and rushed four times for 39 yards.
After scoring twice in the first quarter, Berlin’s leading receiver provided TD catches of 8 and 35 yards to put the Mountaineers in front 42-0 heading into halftime.
“It’s a blessing to really be able to do everything,” said Blubaugh, who has accounted for 13 total TDs this season. “I think it really helps out our team because no matter where I go someone has to follow. So it really opens up holes for everyone else.”
Berlin remained perfect on the season despite being tested in a game where tensions flared early and often, leading to a handful of personal foul calls on both teams and Uniontown senior Devin George being ejected in the second quarter.
“The game got chippy there,” said Paul.
“It is what it is. Our guys are going to respond to that. I just told them you have to be smart about it.”
Senior Will Latuch electrified the crowd less than three minutes into the game with a 40-yard punt return TD after Uniontown went three-and-out and was forced to punt from its own end zone on its opening possession.
A little more than two minutes later after another Uniontown punt, Berlin marched 64 yards in five plays to go up 13-0 when quarterback Pace Prosser connected with a wide open Blubaugh for a 14-yard TD.
Prosser completed 8 of 12 attempts for 99 yards and three TDs. He also scampered four times for 74 yards.
After Berlin’s Cooper Huston recovered a fumble in Red Raider territory, Blubaugh capped another efficient drive by stretching across the goal line for an 8-yard TD run to make it 19-0 with seven seconds to play in the first.
Junior Cody Kimmel continues to make the most out of the touches he gets offensively. He ran twice for 29 yards, including a 20-yard TD burst with three minutes to go in the second.
At the expense of losing a few yards at the onset of several drives, Members of Berlin’s senior-laden offensive line had the unique opportunity of lining up in the backfield and recording a carry.
“We were trying a lot of different things and told all the senior lineman we were going to get them a carry tonight,” said Paul with a smile.
Uniontown’s Cameron Jackson broke up the shutout with a 20-yard rushing TD against Berlin’s second unit.
The Red Raiders recovered an onside kick and scored again with three minutes left to play after senior Maurice Jackson capitalized on the short field with a 7-yard TD plunge.
After being shutout in a 40-0 loss at Windber back on Sept. 30, Uniontown did not fare any better in its second trip to Somerset County.
“We had a hard time moving the ball and a hard time keeping our composure,” Uniontown coach Keith Jeffiries said.
“We took too many penalties and just did not play the way we wanted to play.”
Berlin (9-0) squares up with unbeaten Penns Manor in the Appalachian Bowl at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Windber Stadium.
Uniontown hosts Carrick.
