BLOOMSBURG – Bloomsburg University announced that two area athletes were among the school’s 164 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Scholar-Athletes during the 2018-19 academic year.
Windber Area High School graduate Cassandra Wentz, a senior women’s tennis player, was among Bloomsburg University’s PSAC Scholar-Athletes. Wentz posted a 14-4 singles record and 2-1 doubles mark in 2018-19.
Bishop Carroll High School graduate Sarah Gomish of Ebensburg, a redshirt senior women’s volleyball player, was a Huskies PSAC Scholar-Athlete. Gomish, who played her first three seasons at Lock Haven, led the first volleyball team at Bloomsburg with 394 points, 328 kills and 94 sets played in 2018. She finished her career with 1,195 kills and 1,046 digs.
