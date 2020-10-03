ARMAGH – Blairsville trailed throughout most of its game against host United on Friday night in a Heritage Conference battle.
But with 16 seconds to go, the Bobcats scored, coming away with the 34-33 victory.
“You have to give Blairsville credit,” United coach Kevin Marabito said. “For some reason, they wanted it more than we did tonight. Our offense scored enough points to get the win. Our defense had to make stops and they didn’t get it done when they needed to. It just was not meant to be, I guess.”
Blairsville drove 65 yards on the final drive, ending with a Devon Witmer 17-yard pass to Ashton Peretti and the all-important Keith Behanna kick for the narrow margin of victory.
“Their quarterback made a nice throw,” Marabito said.
The teams played to a scoreless tie after the first quarter, but United’s offense came alive in the second quarter.
Hunter Cameron scored a pair of touchdowns on runs of 72 and 38 yards and Eli Clevenger added the point-after kicks to put the Lions up 14-0.
Cameron then added another score, this one on a 12 yard-run and Clevenger provided the extra point to put United (1-3) ahead 21-0.
But Blairsville mounted a drive that produced a 6-yard touchdown pass from Witmer to Peretti to narrow the gap to 21-6 at halftime.
“You could feel it starting to slip away when they scored right before the half,” Marabito said.
“We told the kids at halftime that Blairsville was not going to quit.”
Witmer scored on a 3-yard run and added the conversion run to pull the Bobcats (1-3) to 21-14.
Cameron picked off a Witmer pass and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown to give United a 27-14 lead.
A 5-yard run by Witmer and Behanna kick narrowed the gap to 27-21.
Again the Lions responded with a score, as Clevenger plunged in from the 1 for a 33-21 lead.
But Blairsville scored the final 13 points of the contest on a 2-yard Witmer run and his game-winning toss to Perfetti.
“A loss is a loss and we have to get better,” Marabito said. “We can’t say that we are a young team anymore. We are four games into the season and we just have to step up to the challenge.”
The Lions head to Rural Valley to face West Shamokin and the Bobcats play host to Purchase Line next Friday.
