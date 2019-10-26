BLAIRSVILLE – The Blairsville Bobcats brought their 2019 regular season to a close by defeating Blacklick Valley 36-7 in their Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossover game at Ernie Widmar Field on Friday night.
Blairsville won three of its last four games to finish the schedule at 4-6, good for seventh place in the Heritage Conference, and with a berth in the District 6 Class A playoffs. Those playoffs begin next weekend, with Blairsville ranked No. 10, but its opponent was not yet confirmed late Friday night.
The Bobcats dominated, scoring on all but one of their first five possessions, and that was a three-snap series to run out the first-half clock.
“With our first team on the field, we never had to punt, so you can’t ask for better than that and there were no turnovers,” Blairsville coach Rick Artley said. “We wanted to win, knowing we were guaranteed playoffs that way and nothing could be taken away from us. So that was our goal.
Blairsville sought to establish the run and sophomore tailback Sincere McFarlin took 15 handoffs in the first half. He gained 175 total yards on 29 touches, including two receptions, and scored three times.
Junior Devon Witmer caught five passes for 73 yards in the first half, including a 30-yard touchdown reception, and he made the tackle on one of three fourth-down stops made by the Blairsville defense on the Vikings’ first three possessions.
The Bobcats covered 49 yards on 10 plays to score on the game’s opening possession. McFarlin scored on a 2-yard run, and Zak Artley added two points with a pass to Isaac Witmer.
Defensive end Cody Mocek stopped Blacklick Valley quarterback Dom DiPaolo for a one-yard loss on fourth-and-2 on the Vikings’ first possession.
Blairsville went back to work on a 76-yard drive. On the 14th plays, Rick Artley yelled for Devon Witmer to “get through” and the fullback did, breaking free of the coverage up the middle and pulling down the 30-yard touchdown catch. He caught the two-point pass as well, and Blairsville led, 16-0, four minutes into second quarter.
Blacklick Valley moved the chains four times and gained 69 yards on its second possession, but the Blairsville refused to break again. This time DiPaolo rolled out to his left from the Blairsville 5 and he had his eye on two receivers moving toward the corner of the end zone, but neither was open and he tried to outrun the defense to the pylon. Devon Witmer met him at the 1 and forced him out of bounds to end the series.
“In that first half, they moved the ball and we just bent, bent, bent, but we didn’t break,” Rick Artley said. “That’s probably the game changer, not giving up a score in the first half.”
The Blairsville defense didn’t give up a score to open the third quarter either and once again made a stop on fourth down. This time, DiPaolo’s pass to running back Isaac Thomas fell incomplete.
After two long drives to score in the first half, Blairsville looked to strike quickly off another Blacklick Valley failure on fourth down. Zak Artley connected with McFarlin down the Blairsville sideline on a 62-yard touchdown reception.
Zak Artley, who completed 6 of 8 passes in the first half for 80 yards, and finished 9 of 11 for 160 yards, by far his most efficient performance of the season.
McFarlin added a 3-yard touchdown run on Blairsville’s next possession. Blairsville used 16 plays and consumed 11 minutes and 22 seconds on the drive.
Blairsville capped its scoring with Mocek and defensive lineman Gabe Citeroni combining for a touchdown for the second time this season. Mocek blocked a punt at United in the second week of the season and Citeroni returned it for a 37-yard touchdown. This time, Mocek sacked DiPaolo and forced a fumble that was picked up by Citeroni. He ran it back 47 yards for the score.
DiPaolo finally broke Blairsville’s shutout bid with a 7-yard run with 4:34 remaining in the fourth quarter.
