NANTY GLO, Pa. – Multiple factors led Blacklick Valley senior Morgan Slebodnick to Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
A unique major combined with the opportunity to continue her track and field career as a hurdler were just part of the equation as the multi-sport standout signed her National Letter of Intent on Friday to join the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference program.
“It’s just the perfect school for what I wanted to go for,” Slebodnick said. “They have a good track program. My family (mother and brother) are alums.”
Slebodnick will major in ultrasonography and diagnostic medical imaging. Her interest in the field began with one of her own health experiences as a sophomore.
Slebodnick also plays basketball and softball at Blacklick Valley. In 2021, she compiled a .500 batting average with 11 doubles, one triple, one home run, 23 runs, 21 RBIs and 25 stolen bases.
She was a member of the 2019-20 basketball team that won the first PIAA playoff game in program history.
She will join a program led by coach Joey Zins. Local graduates Rachel Horrell (Ligonier Valley) and Paige Wess (Central Cambria) are current members of the team.
Despite her diminutive stature at 5-feet, Slebodnick is eager to prove others wrong.
“In junior high track, my coach decided to put two of his shortest girls on the team onto hurdles,” Slebodnick said.
“We all thought he was crazy because we’re not even 5-foot yet. I like proving people wrong that you have to be tall to do that, you have to have long legs to do that. I like that I’m short and not a lot of short people are good at hurdles. I think it’s cool.”
Slebodnick holds the school record in the 100-meter hurdles.
“Probably her dedication, her hard work, her motivation and obviously her talents,” Blacklick Valley track and field coach Marilyn Gregory described Slebodnick.
“She will do very well in Division II. I can see her being very successful and adding a lot to the program.”
In 2021, she was the WestPAC champion in the 100 hurdles. Slebodnick advanced to Shippensburg, where she finished in 12th place at the PIAA track meet.
“Definitely making it to states and beating my PR (personal record) there,” Slebodnick listed her top accomplishment. “I feel like it’s going to push me more because I want to do better.”
Slebodnick took time to thank her late father, who passed away on Dec. 1.
“I remember telling him about my commitment to IUP,” Slebodnick said. “He was so happy and everything. He definitely would have loved to be here.”
Slebodnick is the daughter of the late Gene, who coached basketball and softball at Blacklick Valley, Ferndale, Forest Hills, Penn Cambria and Westmont Hilltop, and Laura Slebodnick.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
