NANTY GLO – Senior Maria McConnell has checked off a lot of “firsts” during her time on the basketball court at Blacklick Valley High School.
McConnell became the initial female hoops player to earn a spot on the all-state team, when she garnered a spot on the 2019-20 Class A second team. Last season, the Vikings won their first PIAA playoff game in program history.
On Friday afternoon, McConnell signed to continue her hoops career at nearby St. Francis University to become the first female from Blacklick Valley to earn a Division I scholarship. In the process, she continued a family legacy.
“It was really great, especially since my mom played four years in college,” said McConnell of her mother, Jill, who played Division I ball at Canisius and was a standout guard at Bishop Carroll. “It’s just good to be able to follow in her footsteps. Especially since it is so close to home, since I have such young siblings, it was good to be able to watch them grow up.”
With a stroke of a pen, McConnell signed with her five younger siblings watching inside the school’s library.
“Just to be able to stay close so my family can come watch me play,” McConnell listed what made St. Francis attractive. “I made a really good bond with the coaches, like Coach (Keila) Whittington at St. Francis. It just felt like a perfect fit.”
St. Francis went 11-19 last year with a 9-9 mark in the Northeast Conference. The 5-foot-11 guard committed to the NEC school in April. A future business management major, McConnell found the ideal fit in Loretto.
“I really liked how fast they play,” McConnell described the Red Flash’s method of play. “They really get everybody involved.
"They have my major. They have a really good business program, so it was a perfect fit.”
McConnell enters her senior season with 916 career points. As a junior, she averaged 21 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game for the 18-8 Vikings. Over the course of McConnell’s career, her drive to succeed has only increased.
“The bottom line is Maria is very talented, but what makes her even more special is her work ethic,” Blacklick Valley girls basketball coach Rich Price said. “I’ve been around very talented athletes. What makes the other ones an elite athlete is when you have talent and also have the work ethic, she has both. She’s constantly trying to improve her game. She’s in the gym constantly.
“Another thing people don’t realize is she’s so intelligent and a student of the game. She constantly wants to learn more. When you’re improving your skills, and you’re still trying to improve your mind, you end up at a Division I program.”
McConnell has also benefited from her time with the Western PA Bruins, a top travel circuit team based in Pittsburgh.
“I started with them in eighth grade. I’ve always played against the best competition in the nation,” McConnell said. “So I’m used to playing against bigger and stronger girls, so that would be easier to translate into college.”
McConnell produced eight double-doubles last year and compiled at least 20 points in a game 13 times. She has knocked down 90 3-pointers in just 40 games at Blacklick Valley after transferring from Bishop Carroll midway through the 2018-19 season.
“She can shoot the 3, everybody knows that. She can handle the basketball, everybody knows that,” Price said. “She’s a long guard. She can rebound with any position on the court.
“As far as defensively, she proposes problems. She understands passing lanes. She’s worked over the last couple years on her lateral quickness, which improves every single practice.
“The biggest thing that people sometimes don’t see is Maria is a great passer. She’s not a good passer, she’s a great passer.”
McConnell’s father, Tommy, played collegiate basketball at Juniata College. She is the granddaughter of Tom McConnell, current women's basketball coach at Indiana (Pa.) who also led the St. Francis men from 1992-99.
McConnell is the daughter of Tommy and Jill McConnell, of Nanty Glo.
