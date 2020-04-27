With her senior season still ahead of her, Blacklick Valley’s Maria McConnell was able to cross a big goal off of her list when she announced that she had committed to join the women’s basketball team at St. Francis University in Loretto.
According to statistics posted online, McConnell averaged 21 points per game while yanking down 8.6 rebounds per contest and adding 2.7 assists and 2.6 steals for coach Rich Price, in his first year at the helm of the Vikings program.
Price found out the news when he was helping the returnees for the 2020-21 school year prep for his second voyage with the squad.
“Maria called me (Monday) and I had been texting the girls some different workouts,” Price said. “And I’ve been talking to Maria’s mom and dad about different workouts, because they’re just great at helping kids improve their skills. Actually, I thought that’s what Maria was calling me about – to go over a workout – and here she told me that she committed to St. Francis.
“I’ll be honest, I was thrilled.
“It’s a family at Blacklick (Valley).
“Her calling me to tell me herself, I was thrilled. I was very proud of her and I think it’s a great fit for her. I think she’s going to do well on the court and in the classroom and off the court as she moves forward.”
McConnell, who said she was receiving a full scholarship offer, committed to a Red Flash squad under the guidance of coach Keila Whittington, who just completed her first year in Loretto while leading St. Francis to an 11-19 mark – 9-9 in the Northeast Conference – and the No. 4 seed in the NEC Tournament, where St. Francis was edged by Sacred Heart 73-70 in the quarterfinals.
Heading to a Division I program that features District 6 standouts such as Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Haley Thomas and Bellwood-Antis alum Karson Swogger while also welcoming the Portage tandem of Kara Dividock and Abbi Riskus to the fold as preferred walk-ons played a big factor for McConnell as she made her call.
“It’s really great,” McConnell said. “Especially since I know a lot of people there already. They gave me a bunch of advice and a bunch of help, and explained St. Francis, so it feels like I’ve already been there.”
Location and finding a family away from home was also a key element as McConnell decided where her talents were going.
“It’s close to home,” McConnell explained. “I have a bunch of siblings (Lyla, Tommy, Silas, Harry and Leo) that I want to watch grow up. I also love all of the coaches there.
“It just felt like a really good fit for me.”
McConnell helped guide the Vikings to an 18-8 record this past season with a berth in the second round of the PIAA Class A tournament in March. Blacklick Valley knocked off Clairton in the first round on March 7 before falling to Coudersport 54-46 on March 11.
The Vikings’ recent success, along with McConnell’s athletic gifts could pay off big for the program in the future.
“The elementary program, there’s more interest down there,” Price said. “The junior high program has good numbers. Those girls are coming to the basketball games. When you have a Division I player, yes there’s going to be interest.
“There’s no question about it. But what do you do with that talent? Maria proved that hard work and being a great teammate kind of encompasses everything we’re trying to do.”
Maria is the daughter of Tommy and Jill McConnell.
