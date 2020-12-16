NANTY GLO – Even with no spring season to showcase his skills, Blacklick Valley senior Josh Little was able to continue his baseball career at the next level thanks to a strong summer on the travel circuit.
With family members, teachers and coaches by his side, Little committed his services to St. Vincent College in Latrobe during a ceremony on Wednesday in the school’s library.
“I chose St. Vincent because I like their coach, Coach (Mick) Janosko, he’s a great guy. The campus is small, it’s nice,” Little explained his decision. “It’s not far from home. They have a great baseball program there.
“I just want to contribute to their team and help them out throughout the years that I’m there.”
Little will major in criminology and minor in cyber security at the Division III school within the Presidents’ Athletic Conference. The right-handed slugger was recruited as a catcher/third baseman.
“A couple of the things that stood out to me, the professors there were really kind, caring and they like to help out,” Little said. “They redid a lot of their campus and made it really nice. They filled me in on their baseball program, how they train.”
In travel, Little played with Super Swing Baseball.
“John Bonatesta, he’s a great guy. He helped me through a lot of my recruitment process throughout the past two, three years that I started looking at colleges,” Little said. “He really helped me train and get myself ready for the college level.”
Little earned four letters in football, three thus far in baseball and two on the basketball team.
“He has those three key elements: loves the game, works hard and a good student to put himself in this position,” Blacklick Valley baseball coach Garry Wurm said. “He’s a pleasure to coach.”
As a sophomore, Little hit .477 with 13 doubles, one triple, one home run and 25 RBIs.
“He has a lot of pop. He swings the bat real well, that’s one of his biggest assets,” Wurm said. “He’s a smooth fielder. He has a good glove, good arm. We can move him around a little bit, from catcher to the middle infield to the corners. I think Josh will excel.”
From an early age, Little has always enjoyed baseball.
“I’ve always loved baseball,” he said. “Baseball was always my top priority. It’s always what I put the most time into. For a couple years, I was baseball all year round throughout the winter.”
Little also led the Vikings with 400 rushing yards in 2020.
Little was a member of the Moxham PNA team that finished as runner-up in the 2017 Pony-13 World Series in California and the Johnstown Construction squad in 2019 that competed in the 16-Under East Zone Championship Tournament in North Carolina.
“It just really made me realize how much potential I do have and how much I can contribute to help our team out and become a leader on the field and off the field,” said Little, recounting how those memories helped him progress. “Going to California was really a great trip because we played against teams from all over the place, including South Korea.”
Little, who was also recruited by Penn State Altoona, Pitt-Greensburg and Shippensburg, is the son of Paul and Monica Little, of Nanty Glo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.