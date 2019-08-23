Since taking the job as Blacklick Valley High School football coach 19 months ago, Rich Price has become a part of a “family” with a strong bond to the Nanty Glo community.
On Wednesday, Price expanded his role in Viking Nation. The Blacklick Valley School District Board of Directors voted to name Price as the head girls basketball coach. He follows former coach Whitney Warmus, who posted a 22-48 record in three seasons, including a 12-13 mark in 2018-19.
“Coaching at BV and meeting the people at this community and the kids and being welcomed by everybody, it just feels like my second home,” Price said after football practice on a rainy Thursday afternoon. “Us coaches, we’re fortunate to coach and be around young people and try to teach. But I’m truly blessed to be able to coach at Blacklick Valley.”
Price had a 103-68 record as a high school girls basketball coach after five seasons at Windber High School (2007-12), where his teams won a WestPAC and District 5 title in 2011, and two years at Greater Johnstown (2012-14), where he led the Trojans to a District 6-AAA runner-up finish with 11 wins in his second season in 2014.
During his three seasons as head coach of the Greater Johnstown High School boys team (2014-17), the Trojans won 47 games, including a District 6-AAAA crown in 2017.
His coaching resume includes five seasons as an assistant coach on the Greater Johnstown football team, which won the District 5-6-9 subregional championship in Class AAA in 2015 and AAAA in 2016.
He spent two seasons as an assistant coach to Blacklick Valley boys basketball coach Garry Wurm (2017-19).
Of immediate concern to Price is the always tough Portage Mustangs team his Vikings will host on Friday night in the WestPAC football opener.
“I’ve done this before when I was coaching football and basketball at Johnstown,” said Price, who is an attendance officer at Greater Johnstown.
“I’m used to juggling the schedule. My family backs me 100 percent.
“We will piggy back. When the boys are lifting from 9 to 10:30, the girls will be here 10:30 to noon or something similar to that. I’ve done this before.
“It’s about time management. One thing is for sure, the student-athletes will get my best effort. They deserve it. I expect theirs and they will get mine.”
The Vikings’ girls team advanced to last season’s District 6 consolation game, losing to St. Joseph’s Academy. Blacklick Valley lost two seniors from that roster. With much of the team returning, Price has a strong foundation to build on.
“The core of the team is back. I think they’re very talented,” Price said. “I think we’ll be deep this year. I’m looking forward to meeting with the girls and scheduling some open gyms around football.
“Everybody who has played our teams knows me and how I coach,” Price added. “We’re going to press. We’re going to run uptempo. As long as we have some players, we’re going to pressure the teams we play.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports writer for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @masty81.
