NEW YORK – The St. Francis University women's basketball team defeated Long Island 62-51 behind its season-high of 11 3-point shots made on Saturday afternoon.
The win improved St. Francis to 2-2 in Northeast Conference play and 3-13 overall.
Blacklick Valley graduate and St. Francis sophomore Maria McConnell tied a team high and set a career mark with 12 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting from 3-point territory. The sophomore guard also recorded the only St. Francis block of the game.
St. Francis sophomore Layla Laws scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting, added four rebounds and one steal. Freshman Destini Ward scored 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting from three-point territory. Sam Miller grabbed a game-high seven rebounds and added eight points. Jade Campbell snared six rebounds.
Long Island's Mariah Elohim scored a game-high 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting.
Long Island (2-14, 0-4 NEC) jumped out to an early 8-3 lead four minutes into the game and held the lead until St. Francis tied the game at 11 with 1:26 remaining in the first quarter. After St. Francis led 12-11 after the first quarter, both teams were within four points of each other before Long Island took a 30-28 lead into halftime. The second quarter featured five ties and three lead changes.
St. Francis led 34-33 midway through the third quarter before the Red Flash produced a 14-4 run in the final half of the quarter and took a 47-37 lead. During the run, St. Francis converted three 3-point shots, which included back-to-back makes by McConnell.
In the fourth quarter, St. Francis opened a 55-37 lead with seven minutes remaining before an 11-0 Long Island run cut the deficit to seven points with 3:23 remaining. St. Francis held off the Long Island surge and led by at least eight points throughout the remainder of the game before its 62-51 victory.
The 11 total three-point shots made were the most by St. Francis since Jan. 11, 2020, against St. Francis Brooklyn. St. Francis' previous season-high total was seven scored against Towson on Nov. 19.
McConnell set a career high in points, which was previously five against St. Francis Brooklyn on Jan. 6, 2022. She scored a season-high three points six times this season before her breakout performance.
Ward converted a season-high three 3-point field goals after she made two twice this season. She also produced her third double-digit scoring game of the season.
St. Francis returns home at 6 p.m. Monday for a game against Sacred Heart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.