LORETTO, Pa. – Maria McConnell pulled her sixth “DNP” of the season in St. Francis University’s 61-48 defeat at the hands of Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Isabella Hunt and league heavyweight Mount St. Mary’s to close the Northeast Conference women’s basketball regular season on Thursday night at DeGol Arena.
It’s a new experience for the Nanty Glo native. She’s been starting – and starring – since she was a freshman at Bishop Carroll Catholic and then she was an all-state player after transferring to Blacklick Valley, leading the Vikings to their first trip to the PIAA tournament.
The daughter of two college basketball players and the granddaughter of a college hoops coach, McConnell sees it as a year to learn, though.
“I’m a freshman who gets in. I’m more than grateful for that,” a cheerful McConnell said. “I’m just watching what the (veteran) players do while I’m on the bench, where they make mistakes or where they excel.
“When I get in, I try to add my game to that.”
The 5-foot-11 McConnell entered the regular season finale having seen action in 23 games, collecting 19 points and 20 rebounds. She played eight minutes or more six times.
Her season high of five points came at home against St. Francis-Brooklyn on Jan. 6.
“In high school, it was more of they needed me to score,” McConnell said. “Now, it’s that they need me to play defense.”
“We’re not exactly building from the ground up, but we’re starting low.”
After missing most of her senior year of high school ball with an injury, McConnell hopes next year, with St. Francis graduating five players, is her chance to make a mark.
“I want to be a factor,” McConnell said. “I want to play with Lili (Benzel)’s confidence, have Jenna (Mastellone)’s sense of when to score and Jada (Dapaa)’s heart.”
A preseason knee injury also wiped out about 60% of Hunt’s senior year for Bishop McCort.
She only played 12.3 minutes per game as a freshman at Mount St. Mary’s, averaging 3.7 points and 3.6 rebounds.
It’s been very different for her as a sophomore. A 5-11 center, Hunt made her 24th start and finished with four points, six rebounds and two steals. She entered the game averaging 7.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while leading the Mountaineers with 30 steals.
Hunt had a shot from midcourt bounce off the rim at the buzzer.
“This year I do the dirty work,” Hunt said. “My team has all the confidence in me and I have all the confidence in them. I took a big step this year. It wasn’t easy, but you do what you’ve got to do.”
McConnell and Hunt were high school opponents but also were part of the Pittsburgh Bruins AAU club together.
They carpooled from Cambria County to Pittsburgh for practices and stay in the same hotel rooms at tournaments.
“She’s going to be fine,” Hunt said of McConnell as she matures as a Division I player. “You’ve got to prove to the coach you belong on that court.
“I know Maria very well and I know that’s exactly what she’s going to do.”
McConnell and Hunt’s teams will square off again in the conference quarterfinals on Monday in Emmittsburg, Maryland. Long Island came back to beat Bryant in the final minute while St. Francis fell, dropping the Red Flash to sixth place.
St. Francis committed 24 turnovers, made just one 3-pointer and made a big mountain to climb late in the first half in dropping to 8-21 overall and 8-10 in the NEC.
Dapaa scored 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and will enter Monday’s game needing four boards to break St. Francis’ single-season record. Mastellone also scored 13 and Maxwell netted 11.
St. Francis got as close as six in the third after being down 15 at the half.
Dapaa tried to will the Red Flash back in the third, putting a shot in from the seat of her pants after an offensive rebound and later going to the floor for a loose ball and passing ahead to an open Mastellone for a layup.
Maxwell also scored on a pretty reverse layup courtesy of a pinpoint backdoor pass from Jordan McLemore.
Mount St. Mary’s went on a 15-2 run over the last 6:06 of the second quarter to force its 36-21 intermission advantage.
The Red Flash were plagued by turnovers in the first 20 minutes, losing possession 14 times.
Maxwell scored seven in the opening frame, which ended with St. Francis trailing, 15-13.
Before the game, Seeds4Needs member Jacob Zernick presented a care package to Ella Bresee, the younger sister of Mount St. Mary’s standout Kendall Bresee. Ella Bresee is being treated for brain cancer.
