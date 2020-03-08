GREENSBURG – The Blacklick Valley girls basketball team matched Clairton’s physical play and earned the program’s first PIAA Tournament victory on Saturday afternoon at Greensburg Salem High School.
The District 6 third-place Vikings beat the District 7 third-place Bears 43-37 and will play District 9 champion Coudersport in the second round on Tuesday.
“It was the most physical game we’ve played all year,” Blacklick Valley coach Rich Price said after his team improved to 18-7. “Clairton was big and strong like we knew they were from the tape. We knew the type of game it was going to be. If we matched their physicality we thought we’d have a chance at the end.
“In the second half (Blacklick Valley sophomore) Nikki Zimmerman stepped up on the defensive end,” Price said. “She was matched up with Iyauna Chapman. She did a great job defensively and on the boards.”
Chapman had 13 points for 20-5 Clairton. Evanti Gibson had 10 points.
“Our defense really put us ahead. We rebounded the best we’ve probably rebounded all season,” Blacklick Valley junior guard Maria McConnell said.
“We made sure we boxed out.
“We ran our sets right. Our shots just fell.
“It was probably one of the best feelings when we won,” McConnell added. “We’re in the Sweet 16. Blacklick Valley had never been to the Sweet 16 before. It’s almost unreal.”
Emily Marines led Blacklick Valley with 19 points. McConnell had nine points and 10 rebounds. Zimmerman had seven points and eight rebounds.
“They tried to take Maria (McConnell) out of the game,” Price said. “People forget how complete of a player she is. She got her teammates involved and didn’t force anything. She was tremendous on the boards. She proved how physical Maria can play.
“Emily Marines stepped up when we needed her to step up. She is one of our leaders. She got to the hoop and made big foul shots when we needed them.”
Marines was perfect on four free-throw attempts in the fourth and the Vikings made all six foul shots in the frame.
“No matter who we play, we’re going to show up,” Price said.
“We’re going to try to get the job done. These girls are peaking at the right time. I’m proud of their work ethic and how they practice.
“The Vikings are going to the Sweet 16."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.