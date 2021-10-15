MORRISDALE, Pa. – West Branch scored the game’s first 20 points and was able to methodically pull away from visiting Blacklick Valley in Friday’s nonconference clash.
West Branch sophomore quarterback Tyler Biggans accounted for each of his team’s first four scores as the Warriors earned a 36-21 victory on Friday night.
Blacklick Valley dropped to 1-7. The Vikings have lost four straight games since defeating Meyersdale on Sept. 17.
Biggans found Kyle Kolesar for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. The conversion run failed. Biggans found paydirt from 15 yards out, but the conversion failed. West Branch led 12-0 after the first quarter.
To begin the second quarter, Biggans found the end zone from 12 yards out. Biggans’ conversion run was successful to put West Branch (3-5) ahead 20-0.
Josh Hessler put Blacklick Valley on the board with a 3-yard run. Greg Hershberger’s kick trimmed the deficit down to 20-7.
In the third quarter, Jackson Croyle caught a touchdown pass from Biggans.
Parker Johnson hauled in the conversion pass from Biggans.
Blacklick Valley’s Cody Williams brought in a 35-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Brown. The conversion pass failed.
West Branch recorded a safety in the fourth quarter. Brown was sacked in the end zone. Wyatt Shwiderske scored from the 1 to put West Branch ahead 36-13.
Williams hauled in a 14-yard pass from Brown. Ashton Younkin caught the conversion pass from Brown to close the scoring.
Blacklick Valley travels to North Star next Friday. The Vikings will conclude their regular season with a trip to a Heritage Conference opponent on Oct. 29.
