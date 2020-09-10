After back-to-back 3-7 campaigns, Blacklick Valley hopes to show tangible improvement in coach Rich Price’s third season in 2020. Twelve lettermen returning combined with a successful offseason program has the Vikings raising their expectations.
“We have great senior leadership in Jack Wurm, Josh Little, Dillon Gongloff, Christian Kanich and Jake Napolitano,” Price said. “In past years, our seniors led by example. It was no different with these five during our offseason. They showed up and went to work.”
With Price’s imprint on the program, the Vikings expect to climb the WestPAC standings.
“This is our third year with the program. We want to take that next step and qualify for the playoffs,” Price said. “Our goal is to build this program into one of the most competitive in the conference and district. With all of the safety concerns since March, we are just thankful we get a chance to play.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown everyone for a loop, but Price was impressed with his team’s collective attitude.
“To say this was a different off- and preseason would be an understatement,” he said. “The players showed up, adjusted to and followed all of the safety guidelines and really worked hard in the weight room. Since we’ve been at Blacklick Valley, this is the strongest group as a whole, physically. They truly bought into the weight training and conditioning program. That will make a difference as the season goes on.”
Price has witnessed improvement being made in the trenches, where the team has struggled at times in the past.
“Our concern in the past has been up front,” Price said. “Just having depth and experience.
“This year, especially on the defensive side of the ball, our front four may be our strength.
“We have players that are physically stronger than last year and experienced. Our defense as a whole has the potential to be pretty solid.”
A trio of juniors in Rudy Lanzendorfer, Nate Schilling and Kolten Szymusiak will lead the way for the Vikings.
“The best thing about these three and players like Cody Williams and Chris Clark, they are underclassman who have started for the last two to three years,” Price said. “They give us a solid foundation.”
Schilling led last year’s squad with 130 total tackles, including 87 of the solo variety.
“Nate Schilling is a dynamic linebacker,” Price said. “He has a motor that is relentless and doesn’t quit. Nate plays on special teams as well. He expects to make every tackle. He has gotten stronger and is working very hard on reading his keys and opposing offenses. He is one of the top linebackers in the league.”
Szymusiak will be moved around on offense to best utilize his athleticism and speed.
“Kolten Szymusiak is listed as an ‘athlete’ and defensive back on our roster,” Price said. “Kolten, similar to Dom DiPaolo last year, will play multiple positions on offense.
"He is extremely intelligent and athletic. We feel he is one of the best athletes in the WestPAC. We will line him up at slot receiver, wide out, quarterback and will even line up as running back a few times. Our offense this year is to get our athletes in space.”
Lanzendorfer will be the team’s anchor in the trenches.
“Rudy Lanzendorfer is a very athletic lineman,” Price said. “He has quick feet, as many saw on the basketball court last season. He has gotten stronger and is quick off the ball.
“Rudy really worked hard in the weight room during the preseason. We feel Rudy is one of the top defensive linemen in the conference and area. He will be moved around as well. He will play defensive end and defensive tackle. He is one of those rare linemen with the strength to play inside and the quickness to play outside.”
