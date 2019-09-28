NANTY GLO - Sometimes all it takes is one fortunate bounce to completely change the momentum of a game, and Blacklick Valley was the beneficiary of just that in Friday night’s 33-14 win over visiting Conemaugh Valley.
The Vikings (2-4) trailed the Blue Jays (0-6) by a point late in the second quarter before regaining a 21-14 lead on Isaac Thomas’s 5-yard touchdown run and Dom DiPaolo’s conversion run with 2:25 remaining before the break.
That left Conemaugh Valley with more than enough time on the clock to answer, and the Blue Jays were also set to receive the ball to start the second half. However, Ian McGhee’s low line-drive kickoff following Thomas’s score ricocheted off a Conemaugh Valley up man back into the hands of McGhee to give possession to the Vikings at their own 48.
Thomas then took a screen pass 45 yards to the Blue Jay 7, and two plays later he plowed in from five yards out for his third score of the half with 45 seconds left to put the Vikings in control with a 27-14 advantage.
“Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good,” said Blacklick Valley coach Rich Price.
“That was not a planned onside kick.
“But that was the first big break that’s gone our way in about 15 games and we were able to take advantage of it.”
In addition to his three touchdowns and 42 yards on the ground, Thomas caught five passes for 118 yards, while DiPaolo completed 6 of 10 passes for 92 yards and added a team-high 56 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
“I’m very happy with our effort tonight,” Price said. “Our senior leaders stepped up, and the kids executed a great game plan put together by our coaching staff.”
“We fought back to go ahead but then gave them those 14 quick points that put us in a hole we couldn’t get out of,” said Conemaugh Valley assistant coach Randy Toth, who took the reins when head coach Matt Kent was ejected earlier in the contest. “We moved the ball and had a couple nice drives, but the same old story, we shot ourselves in the foot with turnovers and penalties.”
The Blue Jays turned the ball over three times and were flagged 11 times for 95 yards.
Blacklick Valley wasted little time in getting on the board as DiPaolo fielded the opening kickoff at his own 20, found running room down the left sideline, and took it the distance for a touchdown.
McGhee booted the PAT to make it 7-0 just 14 seconds into the game.
“Our kickoff team has been doing the job all year,” said Price.
After a Blue Jays punt on the ensuing series, sophomore Kolten Szymusiak opened at quarterback with DiPaolo lining up as a receiver, and his 11-yard catch was followed by a 37-yard reception by Thomas.
Szymusiak’s 17-yard run set up a first-and-goal, with Thomas finishing the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run that built a 13-0 edge at the 7:17 mark.
The Blue Jays subsequently got back in the game with a nine-play, 65-yard scoring drive. Quarterback Noah Heltzel began the series with a 27-yard scamper, and he capped off the march with a 19-yard keeper to pull his team within 13-6.
Following Devon Grecek’s recovery of a Blacklick Valley fumble on the ensuing possession, the Blue Jays were subsequently turned away in the red zone after a Heltzel fumble at the Viking nine.
However, just two plays later Conemaugh Valley returned the favor as Grecek’s second fumble recovery went for a 15-yard touchdown. Logan Kent’s conversion run gave the Blue Jays a 14-13 lead with 5:46 left in the half.
The Vikings got great field position as Conemaugh Valley personal foul and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on the ensuing kickoff return put the Vikings at the Blue Jays 41, leading to Thomas’s go-ahead touchdown run.
Blacklick Valley put the game away in the third quarter with a 13-play scoring drive, highlighted by a pair of fourth-down conversions on DiPaolo passes of 10 yards to Cody Williams and 12 yards to Thomas, setting up DiPaolo’s 2-yard touchdown run that set the eventual final.
