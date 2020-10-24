NANTY GLO – Blacklick Valley battled back from a nine-point third-quarter deficit Friday night to snap a six-game losing streak and earn its first win of the year, a 26-21 WestPAC regular-season victory over visiting North Star.
After Ty Maluchnik’s second touchdown run of the game gave the Cougars (1-6) a 21-12 lead with 6:32 left in the third quarter, the Vikings (1-6) rallied behind clutch play from senior quarterback Jack Wurm.
Wurm converted a fourth-and-long on the ensuing series with a 38-yard bomb to Ashton Younkin, and when Blacklick Valley again faced fourth-and-10 at the Cougar 33 later in the possession, Wurm fired a 10-yard strike to Kolten Szymusiak. Szymusiak then lateraled to Josh Hessler, who took it the remaining 23 yards to the end zone. Wurm then hit Josh Little for the conversion to pull his team within one.
Younkin picked off Cougar quarterback Connor Yoder on the following series, and Wurm proceeded to complete passes of 30 yards to Szymusiak to convert a third-and-29 and 31 yards to Younkin to convert a fourth-and-seven.
That led to Wurm’s 1-yard sneak for the go-ahead touchdown with 10:24 to play, and the Vikings were able to stop the Cougars on downs on both of their remaining possessions to secure the win.
“All the credit goes to our players,” said Blacklick Valley coach Rich Price. “They worked hard, never quit, and made plays when they had to.”
Wurm finished 13 of 27 for 205 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 38 yards and a score.
“When our line gives Jack time to throw, he will find receivers and they will make plays,” Price said.
“We’re a second-half team,” Wurm said. “We had a tough start but our line stepped up and our receivers helped me out a lot.”
“They found a way to make a few more plays than we did,” said Cougar coach Bob Landis.
Maluchnik rushed for a game-high 117 yards on 20 carries, and he capped off the Cougars’ opening drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Bryce Salyers’ extra point made it 7-0 at the 6:36 mark.
Later in the quarter, Younkin intercepted Yoder to stop a Cougar drive in the red zone, and Wurm’s 36-yard run was followed by a 4-yard touchdown strike to Szymusiak to pull within one.
The Cougars failed to cover the ensuing squib kick, and the Vikings took over at the Cougar 40. A North Star pass interference penalty and a 12-yard reception by Szymusiak set up Wurm’s second touchdown pass, a 4-yarder to Szymusiak that put Blacklick Valley up 12-7.
The Cougars were able to answer in the final seconds of the half, as Yoder fired a 34-yard scoring strike to Carter Weible. Yoder ran in the conversion to give North Star a 15-12 edge at the break.
Yoder finished 8 of 15 for 107 yards and also rushed for 100 yards on 17 carries.
The Vikings will travel to Bishop Carroll next Friday while the Cougars host Shade.
