ODENTON, Md. – Jake Black’s goal with one second remaining in the overtime period provided the difference as the Johnstown Tomahawks edged the Maryland Black Bears 2-1 on Saturday, gaining a weekend split.
Egan Schmitt’s goal, with help from Tyler Desrochers, put the Tomahawks up 1-0 at the 14:19 mark of the second.
Brad McNeil’s equalizer came with 9:19 remaining in regulation.
Jacob Badal registered the lone assist on Black’s game-winning tally. Goaltender Matthew O’Donnell stopped 35 Maryland shots in the victory, which keeps Johnstown in third place of the NAHL’s East Division with 44 points.
