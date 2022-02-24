Jake Black became the fifth Johnstown Tomahawks player to reach the 30-goal milestone, and Stephen Kyrkostas netted a pair of goals in a 4-1 victory over the Maryland Black Bears at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Thursday night.
“There haven’t been many,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said of Johnstown’s 30-goal scorers in 10 NAHL seasons. “He’s pretty special. He knows what to do when the puck is on his stick. The 30th is probably as good a one as you’ll see.
“It was a hard shot from the point. A lot of guys that maybe will explode off their stick. But when you’re a goal-scorer like Jake, off the backhand, that’s a pretty nice tip.”
The Tomahawks moved into second place in the NAHL East Division with a solid all-around effort in front of 1,081 fans.
Johnstown (26-14-5) has 57 points, one more than Maryland (24-12-8). The Tomahawks have plenty of work ahead to remain in that spot as the third-place Black Bears visit again Friday (7:30) and Saturday (7).
“Obviously it felt good to get 30. It’s obviously a goal of mine,” said Black, who has 58 points in 45 games. “But I think the biggest thing is getting the team win and moving into second place.”
Kyrkostas scored 12:21 into the game. Forward Egan Schmitt centered a pass from behind the net to Kyrkostas near the bottom of the right-wing circle. The center put the puck inside the far post for a 1-0 lead.
“The first one, our line – me, Holt (Oliphant) and Egan (Schmitt) – have been playing good the last couple weeks, building up chemistry,” Kyrkostas said. “Egan with the puck down low behind the net. He found me right in the slot. Luckily I was able to roof it.”
Maryland’s Brad McNeil tied the game just over 2 minutes later.
The Tomahawks benefited from playing until the final buzzer in the opening period.
Kyrkostas worked along the right wing and fed a pass to Braedon Ford in the slot. Ford found the net with only 4.7 seconds on the clock, giving the Tomahawks a 2-1 lead.
“We obviously capitalized on some opportunities we had,” Letizia said. “Working the puck down low. Win some battles. The first one, Stevie (Kyrkostas) had a great shot. Late in the first, we played the whole 20 minutes. Stevie picked that puck off with about 5 seconds to go and got it over to Ford for the goal.”
Black scored 2:53 into the second period to join Carson Briere (44 goals, 2018-19 season); Donovan Ott (32, 2016-17); Jay Ahearn (31, 2020-21); and Dalton Hunter (30, 2016-17) in the Tomahawks' 30-goal club.
“It was a good play,” Black said. “Frank Jenkins is a defenseman and he actually played down low as a forward, kind of. It rimmed out top to Tyler Desrochers. Desrochers saw me backdoor, wide open.
“Just put a pass out there and I redirected it home."
Kyrkostas tallied his 16th. Johnny Ulicny skated down the left wing and sent a pass from near the goal line to Kyrkostas as he rushed through the slot before scoring high glove side on goaltender Michael Morelli.
“It was a great pass,” Kyrkostas said. “I found the soft area. Luckily he made a nice slip pass into the slot. Pretty much open net.”
Goaltender Matt O’Donnell stopped 21 shots and improved to 7-1-1 since joining the Tomahawks.
“We need solid goaltending,” Letizia said. “Matty did a nice job. We tried to eliminate any second and third opportunities or any danger areas. He was really good.”
