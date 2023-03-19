ODENTON, Md. – Two goals from the Maryland Black Bears’ Jesse Horacek kept the pace as the NAHL East Division leaders completed a three-game sweep of the Johnstown Tomahawks, tallying a 6-1 victory Sunday afternoon at Piney Orchard Ice Arena.
Brad McNeil’s goal at 9:44 of the first gave the Black Bears a 1-0 lead, which Horacek’s opening goal built on 10 seconds into the middle period. Adam Schankula’s marker at the 6:43 mark put Maryland up 3-0.
The Tomahawks cut into the lead 10:29 into the third when Anthony Galante notched his 22nd of the campaign with assists coming from Tyler DesRochers and goaltender Adam Johnson, who stopped 32 of 38 shots.
Horacek answered at 15:10 with his second, 20 ticks before Samuel Stitz made it 5-1. The Black Bears onslaught wrapped as Kareem El Bashir scored at the 18:52 mark of the period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.