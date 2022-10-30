Tomahawks logo

 By Mike Mastovich
mmastovich@tribdem.com

ODENTON, Md. – Four different Maryland Black Bears players scored as the hosts defeated the Johnstown Tomahawks 4-2 on Sunday afternoon to sweep a three-game weekend series between the two NAHL East Division foes.

Christian Catalano and Branden Piku each scored within the first 5:01 of the first period to give Maryland a 2-0 lead. 

Anthony Galante found the back of the net on a feed from Drake Albers to trim the Johnstown deficit to 2-1 heading into the second period. 

Gabriel Westling and Trey Scott each netted goals within the first 5:41 of the second period as Maryland led 4-1. 

Albers assisted on James Barbour's goal with 9:41 left in the third period to set the final. 

Johnstown's Matt O'Donnell finished with 39 saves. 

First-place Maryland outshot Johnstown 43-16. The visitors were 0-for-6 on the power play, while Maryland went 0-for-5. 

Maryland is 16-3-0 with 32 points to lead the East Division by 11 points over second-place Northeast. Fifth-place Johnstown is 4-8-2 with 10 points. 

