ODENTON, Md. – Four different Maryland Black Bears players scored as the hosts defeated the Johnstown Tomahawks 4-2 on Sunday afternoon to sweep a three-game weekend series between the two NAHL East Division foes.
Christian Catalano and Branden Piku each scored within the first 5:01 of the first period to give Maryland a 2-0 lead.
Anthony Galante found the back of the net on a feed from Drake Albers to trim the Johnstown deficit to 2-1 heading into the second period.
Gabriel Westling and Trey Scott each netted goals within the first 5:41 of the second period as Maryland led 4-1.
Albers assisted on James Barbour's goal with 9:41 left in the third period to set the final.
Johnstown's Matt O'Donnell finished with 39 saves.
First-place Maryland outshot Johnstown 43-16. The visitors were 0-for-6 on the power play, while Maryland went 0-for-5.
Maryland is 16-3-0 with 32 points to lead the East Division by 11 points over second-place Northeast. Fifth-place Johnstown is 4-8-2 with 10 points.
