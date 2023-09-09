ODENTON, Md. – Six different Maryland Black Bears skaters notched goals as the hosts avenged their season-opening loss to the Johnstown Tomahawks, scoring a 6-3 victory on Saturday.
The Tomahawks’ Justin Rapp opened the scoring at the 7:50 mark of the first period, getting help from Will Lawrence. Maryland replied with goals from Trayce Johnson (15:40), Keanu Krenn (16:51) and Jeremi Tremblay to carry a 3-1 lead after the first 20 minutes.
Maryland added to its lead early in the second with Luke Janus and Dimitry Kebreau picking up goals at 2:48 and 6:23, respectively. The Tomahawks sliced into the lead just 13 seconds after Kebreau’s goal with Nick White picking up his first of the young season. Alexey Yarmulnik followed just over a minute late to make it 5-3.
The Black Bears iced the game at the 11:51 mark of the third on Tamas Toth’s first goal of the year.
Johnstown goaltender Zack Ferris stopped 27 shots while his Maryland counterpart, Mason Joseph, made 12 saves.
