ODENTON, Md. – A pair of first-period goals from Anthony Galente helped the Johnstown Tomahawks skate on level ground with East Division leader Maryland for over 40 minutes during Saturday’s game, but the Black Bears went ahead on Hunter Ramos’ goal at 18:42 of the third and paired that with Christian Catalano’s empty-net marker in a 4-2 win.
Galente opened the scoring at 2:23 of the first, netting his fifth of the season. Tyler DesRochers and James Barbour assisted on the power-play goal.
Maryland replied at 5:45 with Sean Kilcullen’s goal, which was promptly followed by Brayden Standard’s goal at 7:10.
Again, with Johnstown on the power play, Galente struck for the Tomahawks with Barbour and DesRochers picking up assists.
The teams skated with a 2-all score until Ramos beat Johnstown goaltender Alec Rajalin-Scharp late in the third. Rajalin-Scharp stopped 25 of the 28 shots that he faced while his Black Bears counterpart William Hakansson turned away 24 Johnstown shots.
