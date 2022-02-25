JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Give Round 2 of a pivotal three-game set to the Maryland Black Bears.
The Black Bears held off a late surge by the Johnstown Tomahawks to win 6-5 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Friday night. Dave Hanson of Hanson Brothers “Slap Shot” fame helped a crowd of 2,167 commemorate the 45th anniversary of the movie’s release date.
Maryland bounced back after a three-goal setback to the Tomahawks on Thursday that briefly put Johns- town into second place in the NAHL East Division.
After returning the favor, the now second-place Black Bears hold a one-point lead over third-place Johnstown (58-57) in the division. The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday at the War Memorial.
“We have to bring everything,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “It’s our sixth game in less than a week. It’s not going to be the easiest in terms of our endurance. We have to make sure that we have full tanks.
“We’re playing for real-high stakes right now. We’ve got to mentally push through it. Physically push through it and be at our very best.”
The Tomahawks (26-15-5) played three games against the Jamestown Rebels on Feb. 18, 19 and 21, winning twice. So far, Johnstown is 3-2 during the difficult stretch.
“The series is evened up,” Letizia said. “We have to do everything we can (Saturday) to get the series win.”
Johnny Ulicny put the Tomahawks on the right track early, scoring his 10th goal of the season at 6:38.
But the Black Bears (25-12-8) answered with three consecutive goals.
The first, by Miles Gunty, was tallied only 41 seconds after Ulicny’s goal.
Kevin Scott scored at 8:41, and Jack Blanchett scored during a 4-on-4 situation at 14:39.
Johnstown closed the period on a high note, as Jake Black netted his 31st goal of the season on the power play with only 46 seconds left to cut the deficit to 3-2.
“We talked about it before the game,” Black said. “We wanted to start hot.
“They were going to come out pretty hard after (Friday) night’s loss. Obviously, we didn’t do that.”
Maryland padded its margin with second-period goals by Jacob Brockman and Jesse Horacek on a tip-in.
“I thought we had a pretty good start, a great PK, got the first goal,” Letizia said. “Unfortunately, a couple bad bounces off the back board. We did a nice job of making it 3-2, but again a couple breakdowns in the second.
“In the third, we had some opportunities and were able to put some pucks in the net. We were just one too short.”
The Tomahawks appeared to receive a jolt via Sean Ramsay’s power-play goal at 3:52 of the third, but Maryland answered 46 seconds later with a power-play goal by Tyler Young to make it 6-3 at 4:38.
Stephen Kyrkostas scored his 18th of the season on the man advantage, and Black netted his second of the game on a power play for his 32nd this season.
“Sean Ramsay was winning a lot of draws on the start to give us puck possession there,” Black said. “We played really hard, winning loose pucks. We know we can move the puck well on the power play. We just have to do that every time.”
Hanson dropped the ceremonial first puck.
Hanson, who was part of the Johnstown Jets’ 1974-75 championship season, participated in a Q&A session with fans in the Stars & Stripes Room prior to the game and then signed autographs behind Section 9 well into the second period.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
