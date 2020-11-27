ABINGDON, Maryland – The Maryland Black Bears scored a goal midway through the third period and handed the Johnstown Tomahawks their first regulation loss of the North American Hockey League season, 2-1 on Friday night at Ice World.
Hunter McCoy scored his sixth goal of the season at 9:43 of the final period, breaking a 1-all tie, and the Black Bears held off Johnstown (5-1-3) the rest of the way.
Jay Ahearn had giving the Tomahawks a 1-0 lead with his fourth goal of the season at 8:40 of the second period.
Jared Gerger assisted on the power-play goal. But Maryland’s Reid Leibold tied the game at 13:09 of the middle frame.
Tomahawks goaltender Sam Evola had 22 saves and fell to 4-1-2.
Black Bears netminder Michael Morelli had 26 saves to improve to 5-2-1.
Johnstown outshot Maryland 27-24. The Tomahawks went 1-for-6 on the power play, while the Black Bears were 0-for-5.
The teams meet again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Ice World.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.