PINEY ORCHARD, Md. – Five different Maryland Black Bears skaters scored goals as the East Division’s top club hammered the Johnstown Tomahawks 5-1 Saturday at Piney Orchard Ice Arena.
Hunter Ramos opened the scoring 41 seconds into the game while Kaleb Tiessen’s goal at the 15:08 mark of the first gave the Black Bears a 2-0 lead. Maryland added to its lead on a tally from Adam Schankula 6:43 into the second period. Johnstown replied with its only goal just over six minutes later when Will Lawrence notched his 11th of the campaign with the assist credited to Ryan Panico.
Kareem El Bashir and Riley Ruh added goals for Maryland in the third to set the final. The teams combined for 70 penalty minutes during the third period, with Johnstown collecting 42 PIMs.
The loss – paired with Northeast’s 3-0 win over New Jersey on Saturday – widens the gap between the fourth-place Generals and Tomahawks to 11 points, though Johnstown does have four games in hand.
