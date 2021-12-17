ODENTON, Md. – Four straight goals between the first and second periods helped the Maryland Black Bears dispatch the Johnstown Tomahawks 6-4 on Friday night to begin their two-game NAHL East Division series at Piney Orchard Ice Arena.
Second-place Maryland (19-6-4) received goals from Laker Aldridge, Aden Bruich, Jesse Horacek, Branden Piku, Vlad Polegoshko and Kevin Scott. Ryan Bottrill, Sean Kilcullen, Brad McNeil and Luke Van Why produced two assists each.
Both teams finished with 31 shots on goal.
Johnstown (13-12-3) trailed 5-1 heading into the third period, but mounted a comeback bid. Frank Jenkins and Jake Black both scored to pull within 5-3, but Polegoshko’s tally made it 6-3 with 4:05 left. Stephen Kyrkostas scored the final goal for Johnstown, which is tied for third place.
Sam Evola made 25 saves for the Tomahawks.
Michael Morelli compiled 27 stops for Maryland.
The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.