ODENTON, Maryland – The NAHL East Division second-place Maryland Black Bears defeated the third-place Johnstown Tomahawks 4-1 at Piney Orchard Arena on Friday.
Maryland took a 1-0 lead on Ryan Bottrill’s goal 15:07 into the first.
The Black Bears led 3-0 via Conor Cole’s power-play goal at 16:24 of the second and Elliott Lareau’s goal at 18:10.
The Tomahawks cut into the deficit with a late second-period tally by Zachary Murray at 19:23 on the power play.
Maryland added a third-period goal by Jacob Brockman into the empty net with 1 second left.
Maryland's Brandon Piku compiled three assists.
Johnstown outshot Maryland 44-33. Matthew O'Donnell made 29 saves for the Tomahawks. Luca Di Pasquo stopped 43 shots.
The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday.
