WINGATE – Westmont Hilltop coach Matt Beaujon and Bald Eagle Area coach Ron Guenot each had the same response after the Hilltoppers edged the Eagles in the District 6 Class AA quarterfinals.
It was a shame to have the match end in controversy, both coaches said.
Westmont Hilltop, which cruised past Tyrone earlier in the night 56-20, rallied for a 38-33 win over Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday with the dual coming down to the last match at 138 pounds.
Trailing 36-32, Roy Dunn came to the mat for the Hilltoppers and raced out to an early 7-1 lead on Zander Ballock. Dunn added to his lead with a reversal and it was 9-2 to start the third period.
Dunn hit his second reversal of the match early in the third. Ballock called for blood time. During the timeout, Dunn went to an official and said Ballock had bitten him.
“We looked at his fingers, there was top and bottom (bite marks),” Beaujon said. “It’s not like I told, it’s what the kid said to me.”
The officials examined Dunn’s fingers. As the match was ready to get underway from the blood time, the officials called a flagrant misconduct on Ballock, which was a disqualification and a deduction of three team points, giving Westmont Hilltop the victory.
“Dunn was out there trying to pin the kid,” Beaujon said. “He did a good job of being aggressive. I thought that kid (Ballock) did a good job of staying off his back.”
Outside of the finish, it was a great dual with back and forth action. Fans were going crazy for both sides.
“What a dual meet, both teams fought hard,” Guenot said. “Both teams wanted it badly. It’s just unfortunate (how it ended).”
Westmont Hilltop received bonus-point wins from Noah Korenoski (145 pounds), Hudson Holbay (160), Mason Muto (182), Tanner Dluhos (195), Max Yonko (285) and Conner Polacek (132). Korenoski started the dual with a 13-0 major decision, marking his 100th career victory in the process.
Holbay handed the Hilltoppers an 8-6 lead with a 12-3 major decision. Muto earned a pin in 3:45. Dluhos followed Muto with another fall, giving Westmont a 20-9 lead.
Yonko received a forfeit to make it 26-15. Polacek’s fall in 3:43 got the Hilltoppers to within 36-32.
“It was a slugfest. There was a lot of emotions in the match,” Beaujon said. “We traveled halfway across the state, and wrestled a dual before this. We wrestled hard in both matches. I’m proud of the effort we put forth. Did we lose some close matches? Yeah, but we wrestled hard.”
