BEDFORD – Last season, Bedford High School won its first 10 games en route to the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference crown and a District 5-9 Class 3A subregional title.
The Bisons claimed state playoff victories over Central and Hickory to advance to the PIAA Class 3A semifinal round before the historic season concluded with a loss to Central Valley.
This year, the LHAC coaches picked Bedford overwhelmingly as the favorite to repeat as conference champion during a preseason poll.
Veteran coach Kevin Steele appreciates the recognition but had a simple message to address the lofty expectations.
“To me, last year is over,” Steele said. “We had a great year last year. We have numerous players returning this year that are very good football players. But at the same time, it’s a fresh start with new kids in different places. A lot of new kids will need to fill new roles. Last year is over.
“We recognize we have some talent and people on the outside recognize that was well. We have to earn the respect of the other teams in the conference by going out and playing well.”
The potential exists for the Bisons to accomplish that goal.
Tribune-Democrat Player of the Year Mercury Swaim returns at quarterback on offense and moved to linebacker from his 2020 defensive end spot. Swaim was an all-state pick in 2020.
“We are very fortunate to have him on our side,” Steele said of Swaim, a 6-foot, 195-pound senior who is receiving Division I recruiting interest. “He throws the ball well. He runs the ball well. He’s really smart. He’s physical. He’s a great high school football player.
“We expect him to continue where he left off last year.”
Swaim rushed for 1,141 yards and passed for 1,578 yards as a junior. He accounted for 36 touchdowns. On defense he had 37 tackles, five sacks and three fumble recoveries.
Swaim isn’t the only threat in a Bisons offense that features multiple sets. Five starters return.
Other players have waited their turn to move into more prominent roles.
“Ethan Weber and Max Washington didn’t play a ton last year but they are both very skilled,” Steele said of the running backs. “They work exceptionally hard. They’re very coachable and have a strong desire to be successful.
“Trent Price has done a very nice job for us in a back-up role at fullback behind (graduate Elijah) Cook,” Steele said. “I feel like he would have started on numerous teams last year. He’s back this year and he’s a kid we think will have a big season.”
Bedford will rely on an offensive line that took some graduation hits. The Bisons traditionally are strong and physical up front, a trend Steele expects to continue.
“The biggest piece for us would be on the offensive line,” Steele said. “We had a couple kids that graduated last year who were really good football players. We have Josiah Weyandt and Boyd Becker that we expect big things from this year. But we have some voids to fill on the offensive line.
“Hopefully those kids will come out, develop and have a strong season.”
Junior wide receiver-defensive back Kevin Ressler, the younger brother of graduated standout Steven Ressler, is a player Steele sees emerging this season.
“Kevin Ressler is another kid that we expect another big season, a student of the game, and he works really hard,” Steele said. “We expect him to make some big plays for us on both sides of the ball.”
Defensively, Bedford works out of the 4-3 alignment and has five starters returning.
“Up front, Josiah Weyandt and Boyd Becker are both three-year returning starters,” Steele said. “Josiah is a defensive end and Boyd is a defensive tackle. Both are tough, physical kids.
“At the linebacker level, Trent Price is another kid who has played a good bit but didn’t start last year with some of the other talent that we had,” Steele added. “We expect him to have a big year.
“Mercury Swaim has been moved to linebacker. He was a defensive end for us last year and did a nice job for us. We expect that to continue on the defensive side.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.