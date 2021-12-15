Bishop McCort Catholic senior girls basketball player Ally Stephens announced her commitment to Chatham University, a NCAA Division III program in Pittsburgh.
“I really chose Chatham because of the overall athletic program and academics,” Stephens said during a ceremony on Wednesday at the high school. “It was a great fit academically with more opportunities being in Pittsburgh. Athletically, I loved that their team is like a family. It was just overall a great fit.”
Stephens scored 171 points as a junior – 9.5 a game. She has been part of three teams that produced a cumulative 45-23 record, including a trip to the state quarterfinal round in 2019-20 when the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Sophomore year, before COVID hit, we were going really good in our playoffs,” Stephens said.
“That whole feeling, the team, it was a great feeling. I’m hoping to see that again this year.
“I know my coach will always have my back. He pushes me to the best of my ability,” Stephens said of Crimson Crushers head coach John Hahn.
“Academically, I take AP courses, honors. My teachers push me,” Stephens said of preparing for college.
Stephens has a 4.0 grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society.
Chatham is led by head coach David Saur. The Cougars opened the 2021-22 season 7-0 and 2-0 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference. Portage graduate Taylor Glass is a junior listed on the Chatham roster, which also includes players from Altoona, Bellwood-Antis and Hollidaysburg.
“I’m going to redshirt my freshman year because I have to get a surgery this summer because of my ACL,” Stephens said. “(Saur) said that was no problem and he still is supporting me. I will get a chance to come back and be what I could be for the team.”
She is the daughter of Chaz and Dawn Stephens, of Johnstown.
