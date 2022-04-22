A day after officially announcing the retirement of his 26th-year hockey coach, Bishop McCort Catholic Principal Tom Smith made yet another announcement regarding the timing of John Bradley’s departure.
Bradley coached 25 varsity seasons with 411 wins, two state titles, four Penguin Cup championships and a pair of Laurel Mountain Hockey League crowns at Bishop McCort.
After media reports on the successful coach’s retirement appeared on Friday, social media posts noted that the LMHL had suspended Bradley for two seasons, prompting the school to respond to queries from the public and media.
“We were asked, ‘Is this what triggered the retirement?’ This is absolutely not the case,” Smith said on Friday afternoon, a day after the school released a statement highlighting Bradley’s career with the Crimson Crushers.
“Here is the timeline of events regarding Coach Bradley’s retirement,” Smith said, before running through a detailed list. “Mid-season, John came to me and said this would be his last season due to (his) wanting to spend more time with his wife and family.
“I tried several times during the season to convince him to remain our coach after this season.
“After the LMHL championship game (on March 24), John told me he was definitely retiring and that he was going out a champion, and that the program was in a good place, and that it was time.
“I accepted that, but did tell him I was going to try to keep him on board.”
Smith said sometime after the league title game, Bishop McCort received notice of a suspension for “behavioral issues.”
“I will stand beside John Bradley and will continue to stand by my coach,” Smith said. “I want to make absolutely clear John Bradley was not forced out by anyone at Bishop McCort.”
Attempts to reach LMHL President Jason Harvey on Friday were unsuccessful. The league typically doesn’t announce suspensions to the media and The Tribune-Democrat learned of the Bradley matter on Friday.
“Weeks later we learned through email that John was suspended for one year, which I believe was due to one player having too many penalty minutes,” Smith said. “We appealed the hearing, which was our right, and they gave him an additional year.”
The suspension reportedly will last until July 2024.
During a Thursday interview, Bradley said he was ready to spend more time with his wife, Amy, and family, including planning for his daughter’s upcoming wedding.
The coach also stressed how difficult the past season had been because of the death of player Maverick Baker on Feb. 11 as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which impacted several Crimson Crushers international players with family in those countries.
“We went through a stretch in February when we lost Mav and that really hurt. It is something that I don’t know if we’ll ever get over,” Bradley said during a Thursday interview. “He was such a great player, such a great teammate. We were so fortunate that he played for us.
“Then we had some of our international kids and the next thing you know a war breaks out,” he said. “Families were fleeing their countries.
“There was uncertainty and everybody was concerned about their families back home.”
Eventually, the Crimson Crushers won the LMHL championship for the second time in the two years since the program joined the league after leaving the PIHL.
“Getting to coach in over 500 games. It’s something I never envisioned,” Bradley said on Thursday. “I got to see a lot of kids grow up.
“The relationships I built with a lot of those guys, even seeing them now, it’s strange. I was in my 20s when I took the job and I’m 54 now.”
Smith said the perception that the suspension led to Bradley’s retirement is unfortunate but should not take away from the former Johnstown Chiefs goaltender’s accomplishments during nearly three decades of high school hockey in the program.
“The press release has been done for weeks and it was held because I have been trying to talk John out of retirement,” Smith said of Thursday’s announcement. “Also, this is a league suspension, not a USA Hockey suspension. This would not prevent John from coaching in another league, for example, the PIHL.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
