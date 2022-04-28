LAS VEGAS – Bishop McCort Catholic’s Sam Herring and Bo Bassett placed sixth and seventh place, respectively, in the 17-Under division at the Greco-Roman Cadet World Team Trials on Thursday.
At 55 kilograms, Herring split his first two bouts. Herring then reeled off 9-0, 3-1, 9-0 and 9-0 victories in the consolation bracket.
After a loss in a consolation match, Herring fell 22-18 to Combat W.C. School of Wrestling’s Amryn Nutter in the fifth-place bout.
Bassett won his first match by a 10-2 margin at 51 kilograms. He dropped a 5-3 decision to California’s Elijah Cortez in the round of 16. Bassett rebounded with 8-0, 13-4, 4-2 and 7-1 victories in the consolation bracket.
Team Idaho Wrestling Club’s Jaxton Packer forfeit the seventh-place bout to Bassett due to injury.
At 45 kilograms, Chestnut Ridge’s Dominic Deputy went 1-2 on Thursday. He defeated Lancaster Alliance Wrestling Club’s Tyler Garvin 9-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.