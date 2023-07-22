FARGO, N.D. – Bishop McCort Catholic High School rising freshman Melvin Miller earned a bronze medal in Greco-Roman to cap off an impressive weekend at the U.S. Marine Corps 16-under and junior national tournament on Saturday inside the Fargo Dome.
At 145 pounds, the 16-under freestyle champion defeated George's Nathaniel Askew 10-0 in 2:15. Askew was the 2022 national Greco-Roman champion. Miller dropped a 10-3 decision to Iowa's Nolan Fellers in the semifinals.
Miller was one of two Crimson Crushers to become a double All-American.
Bishop McCort's Eli Herring came in seventh place at 94 pounds in the 16-under Greco-Roman bracket. Herring defeated Illinois' Daniel Goodwin 3-0 in 1:06 for seventh place. In freestyle, Herring came in third place in Fargo as a double All-American.
