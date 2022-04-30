LAS VEGAS – Bishop McCort Catholic's Owen McMullen won a 15-Under freestyle national title on Saturday night, while teammates Bo Bassett and Jax Forrest earned berths in the 17-Under Cadet World Team Trials finals on Sunday.
At 68 kilograms, McMullen defeated RedNose Wrestling School's Joseph Ruiz (New Jersey) 5-2 in the final bout. McMullen went a perfect 5-0. McMullen racked up 14-4, 12-5, 13-3 and 16-6 victories to earn a spot in the final.
Bassett picked up victories of 11-5, 16-5, 11-4 and 13-2 to advance to the 51-kilogram gold-medal match. He will face Xtreme Training's Luke Lilledahl in Sunday's final bout. Bassett won a world title in freestyle in 2021.
Forrest went 5-0 on Sunday at 55 kilograms. He prevailed 10-0, 10-0, 12-11, 10-6 and 10-0 in his first five bouts. Forrest will face Sebolt Wrestling Academy's Nathanael Jesuroga in the final bout. Jesuroga defeated Bishop McCort sophomore Mason Gibson 6-1 in a quarterfinal match.
Gibson (3-1) is still alive in the consolation bracket and will face Cyclones Wrestling & Fitness' Carlos Stanton Jr. on Sunday. Bishop McCort's Jackson Butler (60) and Sam Herring (55) both finished 2-2.
Chestnut Ridge's Dominic Deputy (45) is 2-1 and is in the consolation semifinals. Deputy dropped a 3-1 decision to Sebolt Wrestling Academy's Haakon Peterson in a semifinal bout.
At 38 kilograms, Bishop McCort's Keegan Bassett finished in seventh place at the 15-Under division. After a loss in the first round, Keegan Bassett won three straight bouts in the consolation bracket. Bishop McCort's Eli Herring went 2-2, and Chestnut Ridge's Kooper Deputy finished 0-2.
