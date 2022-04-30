Bishop McCort wrestlers

Bishop McCort Catholic's (from left) Bo Bassett, Mason Gibson, Sam Herring, Owen McMullen, Jackson Butler, Keegan Bassett, Eli Herring and Jax Forrest are shown at the Cadet World Team Trials event in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 30, 2022. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

LAS VEGAS – Bishop McCort Catholic's Owen McMullen won a 15-Under freestyle national title on Saturday night, while teammates Bo Bassett and Jax Forrest earned berths in the 17-Under Cadet World Team Trials finals on Sunday.

At 68 kilograms, McMullen defeated RedNose Wrestling School's Joseph Ruiz (New Jersey) 5-2 in the final bout. McMullen went a perfect 5-0. McMullen racked up 14-4, 12-5, 13-3 and 16-6 victories to earn a spot in the final. 

Bassett picked up victories of 11-5, 16-5, 11-4 and 13-2 to advance to the 51-kilogram gold-medal match. He will face Xtreme Training's Luke Lilledahl in Sunday's final bout. Bassett won a world title in freestyle in 2021. 

Forrest went 5-0 on Sunday at 55 kilograms. He prevailed 10-0, 10-0, 12-11, 10-6 and 10-0 in his first five bouts. Forrest will face Sebolt Wrestling Academy's Nathanael Jesuroga in the final bout. Jesuroga defeated Bishop McCort sophomore Mason Gibson 6-1 in a quarterfinal match. 

Gibson (3-1) is still alive in the consolation bracket and will face Cyclones Wrestling & Fitness' Carlos Stanton Jr. on Sunday. Bishop McCort's Jackson Butler (60) and Sam Herring (55) both finished 2-2. 

Chestnut Ridge's Dominic Deputy (45) is 2-1 and is in the consolation semifinals. Deputy dropped a 3-1 decision to Sebolt Wrestling Academy's Haakon Peterson in a semifinal bout. 

At 38 kilograms, Bishop McCort's Keegan Bassett finished in seventh place at the 15-Under division. After a loss in the first round, Keegan Bassett won three straight bouts in the consolation bracket. Bishop McCort's Eli Herring went 2-2, and Chestnut Ridge's Kooper Deputy finished 0-2. 

