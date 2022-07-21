FARGO, N.D. – Two days after winning his second national title in Fargo, Bishop McCort Catholic High School rising junior Mason Gibson fell just short of medaling in the Greco-Roman tournament within the Junior division at the U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16-Under National Wrestling Championships at FargoDome.
California's Daniel Zepeda defeated Gibson 12-2 in the consolation round at 132 pounds to finish at 4-2. In his quarterfinal bout, Gibson fell 8-0 to Iowa's Matthew Beem in 1:35.
Gibson won his first four matchups on Thursday. In the first round, the Cornell University commit defeated Ohio's Lee Woods 10-0 in 1:31. Gibson followed with an 8-0 victory over Idaho's Nikko Gonzalez in 1:49. Gibson, who won a Greco-Roman national title in 2021, topped Alabama's Chad Strickland 9-4 in the round of 32, then prevailed 12-1 in 1:50 over Oklahoma's Bryce Kegley to advance to the quarterfinals.
On Tuesday, Gibson won gold in the Junior freestyle division at 126 pounds.
Chestnut Ridge's Dominic Deputy finished 3-2 in the 16-Under Greco-Roman bracket. Deputy fell 10-0 in 1:41 to Idaho's Boden Banta in the consolation round of eight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.