Bishop McCort Catholic junior Devon Magro verbally committed to wrestle at Brown University.
Magro went 27-5 with eight falls in 2022-23. He will compete in Saturday's True Power 2023 event hosted by PA Power Wrestling. Magro (39-9 overall) will battle Bishop McDevitt Catholic junior Ryan Lawler at 157. Lawler is 70-18 after recording a 38-9 mark in 2022-23. He took fourth place at the 2023 PIAA Class 2A championships.
The Bears compete in the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association and are coached by Jordan Leen. Brown went 4-10 in 2022-23.
Bishop McCort boasts a talented a lineup, which includes Bo Bassett, Jax Forrest, Mason Gibson (Penn State commit) and Sam Herring.
