COLORADO SPRINGS, Col. – Bishop McCort rising eighth-graders Keegan Bassett and Eli Herring earned spots on the Pan American Championships 15-under team on Sunday.
Bassett (41 kilograms) and Herring (44) advanced on a tiebreaker in their respective weight classes.
The pair will wrestle both in freestyle and Greco-Roman. Bassett was tied with Loc Webber at 18 points. Herring and Reece Movahead were deadlocked at 18 points. The local duo advanced on criteria.
Bassett and Herring will compete in Panama City, Panama, on Nov. 23-26. Three of the 10 team members are from Pennsylvania.
The duo join Bo Bassett (2021), Jax Forrest (2022), Sam Herring (2023) and Lincoln Sledzianowski (2022, 2023) as previous Bishop McCort wrestlers to compete on the world stage in the past three seasons.
