LAS VEGAS – Bishop McCort Catholic eighth-grader Jax Forrest overcame a technical-fall loss and rebounded with two straight victories to earn a Cadet World Team Trials 17-Under freestyle title at 55 kilograms on Sunday night.
Forrest will represent Team USA at the world championships on July 25-31 in Rome, Italy.
A North Carolina native who moved to the area to follow his sister that plays soccer at Mount Aloysius, Forrest fell 12-2, but prevailed 11-10 and 4-4 against Sebolt Wrestling Acdemy's Nate Jesuroga in the best-of-3 series format.
In the final match, Forrest led 2-2 late, then Jesuroga got Forrest's leg in the air in the final seconds and scored two points on a takedown. Then Forrest scored two points on exposure to win. Forrest's victory held up after review to win gold in one of the most difficult brackets in the tournament.
Bo Bassett, 15, finished in second place at 51 kilograms. Xtreme Training's Luke Lilledahl, a 2021 world silver medalist from Missouri, defeated Bassett 6-1 and 10-0 in the best-of-3 series format. It was the first time two Cadet world medalists faced off in the finals. Bassett was a world champion in 2021.
On Saturday night, Bishop McCort's Owen McMullen won a 15-Under freestyle national title. At 68 kilograms, McMullen defeated RedNose Wrestling School's Joseph Ruiz (New Jersey) 5-2 in the final bout. McMullen went a perfect 5-0. McMullen racked up 14-4, 12-5, 13-3 and 16-6 victories to earn a spot in the final.
In the 17-Under world trials, Chestnut Ridge's Dominic Deputy (45) finished in sixth place and Bishop McCort's Mason Gibson (55) took seventh place.
Deputy dropped his final two bouts by scores of 14-3 and 7-2 after he lost in a Saturday semifinal. Gibson defeated Missouri's Draegen Orine 8-4 in his final match.
Bishop McCort's Jackson Butler (60) and Sam Herring (55) both finished 2-2 on Saturday.
At 38 kilograms, Bishop McCort's Keegan Bassett finished in seventh place at the 15-Under division on Saturday. After a loss in the first round, Keegan Bassett won three straight bouts in the consolation bracket. Bishop McCort's Eli Herring went 2-2, and Chestnut Ridge's Kooper Deputy finished 0-2.
