Bishop McCort Catholic High School rising sophomores Sam Herring and Lincoln Sledzianowski will compete in the Cadet World Wrestling Championships 17-under tournament on Aug. 1-2 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Herring is in the 60-kilogram bracket, and Sledzianowski will grapple at 51 kilograms. Both wrestlers earned trips on the United States world team. In April, they each earned national titles in Las Vegas.
This is the third straight year Bishop McCort had one of its wrestlers earn a spot on the world team. Bo Bassett was a 2021 world champion, and Jax Forrest earned silver in 2022. Before this run, North Star's Nick Roberts was the only other wrestler from the area to ever compete on a world team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.