The 2021 Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association East/West Class 1-3A All-Star Game will be played at noon on Sunday, May 30 at Central Dauphin's Landis Field. 

HARRISBURG – Bishop McCort Catholic’s Will Haslett kicked a 42-yard field goal and made an extra point for the West team in Sunday’s Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association East/West Class 1-3A All-Star Game.

The East prevailed 17-10.

Berlin Brothersvalley defensive back Will Spochart, Bishop Carroll Catholic long snapper Ryan Bohrer, Penn Cambria wide receiver Nick Marinak and Richland offensive lineman Aiden Marshall and defensive tackle Connor Rager competed for the West.

