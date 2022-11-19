The Gibson brothers found their way back home on the wrestling mat.
Bishop McCort Catholic junior Mason Gibson announced his decision to wrestle at NCAA Division I power Penn State University on Saturday, joining his older brother and Crimson Crushers graduate Erik Gibson, who flipped his commitment from Cornell University in favor of joining the Nittany Lions. Mason also had verbally committed to Cornell in June.
“Honestly, when Erik decommitted, that kind of came into play,” said Mason Gibson, a 126-pounder who probably would fit in at 125 or 133 on the college level. “Most of my decision with Cornell was because of Erik and keeping the family tradition going and to follow my brother. He said, 'Let’s keep the options open.' Penn State came to mind.
“We train up in State College three to four times a week,” added Mason Gibson, a two-time junior national freestyle champion in Fargo, North Dakota. “It’s just keeping the home roots there. I train with M2, David Taylor’s club. We’re right there. We’ve been there two years. It felt good staying home.”
Mason Gibson earlier had verbally committed to join his brother at Cornell, which made Saturday’s news a double switch within one of the region’s most successful wrestling families.
Erik Gibson verbally committed to Cornell in June 2020 and officially signed in December 2021. Erik Gibson hadn’t wrestled for Cornell yet and said he was taking classes at a community college and working out in Ithaca, New York. Erik said he will attend Penn State in fall 2023.
“We’re definitely excited to go up to Penn State,” said Erik Gibson, a two-time Pennsylvania state place winner and three-time Fargo All-American. “We train there basically every day. We go up to M2, then the RTC practices. We both qualify. So, we’re up there more than we are at our house.
“Why change that? After the past three years, I don’t understand why we’d change what is making us great.”
Erik said when he decided to decommit, he reached out to his younger brother.
“I’m happy that he is going to be up there with me,” Erik Gibson said. “He was going to come up to Cornell with me. It started to not feel like home anymore up there. It’s been kind of an ongoing thought in my mind that I wanted to decommit.
“I texted Mason before I texted anyone because I wanted to make sure he committed to Cornell on his own terms, and not just because I was up there. It turns out that he only really did it because I was up there. I wanted to make sure that leaving there was OK with him. We talked about other options and we both kind of levitated towards Penn State.”
The Gibsons feel they are in a good place with a promising future on the mat.
“I feel great about this decision,” Mason Gibson said. “Staying home. I think it’s a great fit. The best decision I could have made right now with Erik leaving (Cornell). Penn State. Stay home. My family can come watch.
“I’ve got two more years left. I’ll probably take a redshirt year right first year of college. But when I’m out of high school I’m ready to get in there and wrestle with those guys and bring some fireworks to the team.”
