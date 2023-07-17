FARGO, N.D. – Bishop McCort Catholic High School rising junior Jordyn Fouse finished as a runner-up at 132 pounds on Sunday at the 2023 U.S. Marine Corps 16-under tournament inside the Fargo Dome.
In the final match, Fouse, a two-time state champion, lost 12-3 in 3:10 to Arizona's Isis France. Fouse defeated Missouri's Madeline Haynes 6-2 in their semifinal bout and topped Arizona's Emma Chacon 4-2 in the quarterfinals.
Fouse helped Pennsylvania win the team title for the first time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.